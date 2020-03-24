VALDOSTA – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached double digits in Lowndes County.
In its noon Tuesday update, the Georgia Department of Public Health announced 11 cases in the county and 16 cases in the South Health District.
Of the three new Lowndes cases, two patients are currently hospitalized and one person had a known source of exposure, according to a South Health District statement.
Information about the third case is still being gathered and will be updated as soon as possible, said Kristin Patten, the district's public information officer.
