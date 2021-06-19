VALDOSTA – Lowndes County confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by one Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Virus-related deaths consistently remain at 145, according to the GDPH's daily status report.
There have been 4,966 antigen positive cases and 69 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
South Georgia Medical Center's data was not updated Saturday.
According to a hospital representative, SGMC will update its COVID-19 numbers once a week – which has been Mondays the past two weeks – as hospital officials says there's not much change to justify updating daily.
