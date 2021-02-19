VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools reports five new student COVID-19 cases, according to its weekly report.
Of these, 22 are quarantined due to possible exposure at school and an additional 56 are quarantined due to community exposure.
Lowndes County Schools reported a student population of 10,531.
Three new employee cases were reported out of 1,390 employees, none of whom are quarantined due to possible exposure at school. Eleven are quarantined due to possible community exposure.
"For the past seven days, Lowndes County Schools' positive COVID-19 cases of faculty and students is .067% compared to the Lowndes County community data reported by the Department of Public Health of .064%.”
