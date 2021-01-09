VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools reported 69 new student cases in its most recent COVID-19 weekly update.
Two of the students are isolated due to a new positive COVID-19 status and 67 remained quarantined due to community exposure during the holiday break.
Out of 10,553 students, 22 students were quarantined due to possible exposure at school, according to the county schools report.
An additional 260 students were quarantined due to community exposure during the holiday break.
No new employee cases were reported out of 1,390 employees but 53 employees remained isolated due to a positive COVID-19 test during the break. Two employees are quarantined for possible exposure at school and 58 employees are quarantined due to community exposure.
