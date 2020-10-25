CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story contained an error in the headline by stating the number of cases rather than the number of students quarantined.
VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools reported 181 students are currently quarantined due to the pandemic, a drop of more than 500 students from the previous week, according to the latest update from the school system.
Out of the 10,616 student population, 108 students are quarantined due to possible community exposure, school officials reported last week.
There are 37 positive cases among the students, according to the report.
Last week, more than 700 Lowndes County students were quarantined after Georgia Bridgemen marching band was quarantined.
Eight new positive employee cases were also reported, out of the system's 1,390 employees.
Three employees are quarantined for possible exposure and school and an additional 25 are quarantined for possible community exposure.
"For the past seven days, Lowndes County Schools positive COVID-19 cases of faculty and students is .374% compared to the Lowndes County community data reported by the Department of Public Health of .133%,” according to the school system update.
