VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools reports that 175 students have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 226 students are quarantined due to school exposure.
Lowndes County Schools reported a student population of 10,566, with 1.66% of the student population diagnosed with the virus, according to the school system's first weekly coronavirus report since school started.
LCS reports 53 employee positive cases out of 1,229 employees, or 4.31%; 16 employees are quarantined due to possible school exposure.
"For the past seven days, Lowndes County Schools' positive COVID-19 cases of faculty and students is 1.93% compared to the Lowndes County community data reported by the Department of Public Health of .303%,” according to the LCS report.
