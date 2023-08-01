VALDOSTA — Lowndes County Schools rolled out the red carpet Monday for educators to celebrate the new school year.
The 2023-24 convocation ceremony began with a welcome to new and returning educators from Interim Superintendent Sandra Wilcher.
Wilcher initiated a flash mob by central office staff which encouraged educators to dance, learn from one another and have fun.
“The flash mob was a moment of fun and intent. The Wobble is a reminder that we learn together and when someone has mastered an idea we use them to learn from. As many of us were looking at each other during the dance to see who really knows how to do this.
“The Cha-Cha Slide is a reminder that with clear directions we can and will move in sync, while working together to embrace new ideas as a One Lowndes family.
“Swag Surfin’ is a reminder that in the end we always move in unison, we will always support each other and we enjoy it as a family. That is what it means to be a part of the One Lowndes family. We learn, we grow, we are in sync and we are always in it together.”
Ronnie Weeks, Lowndes County Board of Education chairman, welcomed everyone back for the new school year and thanked educators for their hard-work and dedication to make Lowndes successful. He also welcomed Wilcher to her role as interim superintendent, ushering a standing ovation from the crowd.
Follow the welcome, Chase Ellinburg, 2022-23 District Teacher of the Year, gave his final expressions of gratitude.
Ellinburg is now assistant principal at Pine Grove Middle School, following his years as an English teacher at Lowndes High. He spoke to his experience being a part of the One Lowndes family.
Ellinburg shared the story of his 6-year-old daughter, Amelia, who they learned had a malignant tumor behind her right eye in 2022. His wife became primary caretaker for their daughter while she received treatments in Atlanta, which left him to care for their two younger daughters and work each day.
He said, “As I continued to go to work, things began to show up in my classroom. There was hardly a day I didn’t walk in to a gift or a kind note coming from different departments at the school but it didn’t just stop there. Her (Amelia’s) Westside teacher and paraprofessional came to my house to bring her goodies and a cheerleader to pep her up when she came home. During the Christmas holidays a group came to bring us gifts for our children and sing Christmas carols to my family.
“The One Lowndes family took care of my daughter and our family while we were going through a difficult time. I can’t overstate the love and care that we felt. One Lowndes is a reality that me and my family have felt. Lowndes County Schools is the premier system not just because of our successful academics and sports but the relationships.”
Ellinburg concluded by sharing as of July, Amelia is cancer free and she will begin first grade this upcoming school year.
Following Ellinburg, Lauren Pope, Lowndes County Schools director public relations, recognized teachers of the year.
Shaina Larson was named the 2023-24 District Teacher of the Year. Larson is a fifth-grade teacher at Dewar Elementary School.
In her application, she said, “Effective educators build positive relationships with their students but also with their students’ families. It is imperative for students to recognize how the partnership between school and home works together toward a common goal — their success.”
Larson will compete for the Georgia Teacher of the Year in December. The winner will be named in May 2024, Pope said.
Wilcher closed the ceremony with a challenge for 2023-24 school year.
“You have a unique way of approaching your students. We invest well beyond academics, we understand the values of building strong relationships and extracurricular activities,” she said.
“Each day remember that you are special, you are heroes and you are celebrated by each of us. Every thing you do is making a difference.”
All teachers were given treats from The Mix Frozen Yogurts and Desserts as they left for the Lowndes High Perfoming Arts Center.
2023-24 Teachers
of the Year
Clyattville Elementary School, Dorothy McDougal.
Dewar Elementary School, Shaina Larson.
Lake Park Elementary School, Ashley Mays.
Moulton-Branch Elementary School, Lamar Williams.
Pine Grove Elementary School, Ashleigh Johnson.
Westside Elementary School, Jennifer Swain.
Hahira Middle School, Sabrina Baker.
Lowndes Middle School, Angelica Busby.
Pine Grove Middle School, Alison Hamel.
Lowndes High School, Heath Phelps.
Parker Mathis Learning Center, Taylor Wilkins.
