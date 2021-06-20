VALDOSTA – Lowndes County has reported 7,997 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Sunday.
An increase of one case from the previous day, according to the GDPH.
Virus-related deaths consistently remain at 145, according to the GDPH's daily status report.
There have been 4,966 antigen positive cases and 69 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
South Georgia Medical Center updated its report early last week, reporting 10 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients hospitalized then.
The hospital has reported 291 COVID-19 deaths and 1,590 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients released since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC reported 34,618 people vaccinated.
According to a hospital representative, SGMC will update its COVID-19 numbers once a week – which has been Mondays the past two weeks – as hospital officials say there's not much change to justify updating daily.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.