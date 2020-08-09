VALDOSTA — Lowndes County added 64 cases to the COVID-19 count Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily report.
The county has reported 3,178 cases and 44 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the GDPH report.
South Georgia Medial Center's reported 66 confirmed positive coronavirus in-patients, according to the daily hospital report.
No patients are awaiting test results while 469 COVID-19 patients have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
Seventy-one patients at SGMC have died from the virus since the outbreak of COVID-19, according to the hospital's report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
