VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and one related death Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 5,557 cases and 97 deaths since the pandemic began.
South Georgia Medical Center reported 45 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized Friday.
SGMC has no patients waiting for results and has discharged 909 virus-related patients since the pandemic began.
The hospital has reported 178 deaths at its facility. Not all of the virus-related deaths occurring at the hospital are Lowndes County residents.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
