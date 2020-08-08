VALDOSTA — Another 42 cases were added to the Lowndes County COVID-19 count Saturday afternoon, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily report.
The county has reported 3,114 cases and 44 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the GDPH report.
South Georgia Medial Center's report was updated at 9 a.m. Saturday and states there are 65 confirmed positive inpatients.
Last week, Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer, described the hospital's bed capacity for COVID-19 patients as approximately 96 beds, and despite the recent surge in coronavirus patients the past couple of weeks, SGMC was still accepting transfers from other hospitals.
One patient is awaiting test results while 466 COVID-19 patients have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
Seventy-one patients at SGMC have died from the virus since the outbreak of COVID-19, according to the hospital's report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
