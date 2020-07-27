VALDOSTA – Lowndes County added 23 COVID-19 cases Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report.
The county has reported a total of 2,668 cases since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report.
Twenty-five people in Lowndes have died from the virus since the start of the outbreak, according to the state report.
The South Health District has performed 18,787 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties Monday, which was the same number reported Sunday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
Fifty-two SGMC patients have died from the virus since the start of the outbreak, according to the hospital report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
