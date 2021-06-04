VALDOSTA – Diane Belcher’s husband had gotten sick one day, requiring medical support and transport but emergency medical personnel denied them, saying the road they resided on wasn’t good enough.
“They said don’t you ever call us again,” Belcher said. “‘If anybody gets sick, we’re not coming out here to get them.’”
Anita Armstrong said not too long ago she had to have heart surgery and receive a stent but nurses wouldn’t even come to her home.
Joyce Clark, Armstrong’s sister, said both Armstrong and her husband were in bad shape given he also has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma.
Her experience with the road didn’t deal with her health but rather her vehicle. She lost an exhaust pipe driving down it.
The three women and their husbands live on Gaines Lane, a road the trio has tried to get the county to pave and maintain for almost 20 years.
There was a significant outburst on the topic of Gaines Lane's issues at a February county meeting in 2010. Residents requested the road be paved after firefighter response to a home on fire was delayed.
The fire engine got stuck in mud on the road and its hoses had to be pulled toward the home.
Residents also predicted correctly more than a decade ago that the road's poor condition would one day impair medical services to residents.
But residents kept pushing for improvements.
Now their efforts have come to fruition.
Originally, workers couldn't upgrade the road because it wasn’t deeded to the county and it’s against the law to do public work on private property. The road also needed to be brought up to code before the county could obtain the right of way.
In October 2019, the Lowndes County Commission approved a resolution outlining guidelines for turning over private roads to the county, allowing them to be brought up to county standards.
Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes announced May 25 that Gaines Lane is the first road to be completed as part of the project.
The county required a petition signed by all of the Gaines Lane property owners requesting the county take over road maintenance.
Initially, only one property owner stalled the process from continuing but County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter helped change that.
“He told us ‘I’m coming out,’ and he came out several times trying to talk to the neighbor that didn’t want to let us have the road,” Clark said. “He didn’t live out there. If he gets sick, he’s in the city. If we get sick, we’ll lay out there and die because EMTs won’t come through.”
Getting the last owner on board prepped the petition for commissioners. They accepted it and a plat of the proposed right of way was recorded with the clerk of court’s office.
Engineering staff and attorneys then produced quit claim deeds for each of the owner's parcels. Engineering staff then met with each property owner individually for the signing.
Commissioners approved the Scruggs Company for the road’s resurfacing contract which added clearing, grading and drainage for Gaines Lane, which has since been completed.
“I’ll tell you I didn’t know how to drive today,” Belcher said, referring to her excitement at the road’s completion. “I’ve been flying up through it. I didn’t know how to drive all week.”
“And you don’t have to worry about getting to work knowing you left your exhaust pipe behind,” Clark said.
Clark said the road improvement is a blessing from God that makes her smile every time she drives down the road. She remembers a time where nothing was getting done – a time when she’d cried on District 1 Commissioner Joyce Evans’ shoulder.
Evans understood their plight and advocated on their behalf. As the process to obtain the road went through, she told the trio to be patient and trust in God.
“Don’t ever tell anybody the county government doesn’t work for you,” Evans said. “It just takes time.”
“Yeah, it takes a little while – it does – but it worked,” Clark said.
