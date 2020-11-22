VALDOSTA – Lowndes County's COVID-19 case count pushed to 5,013 Sunday, adding 19 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The county death toll remained at 94, the report read, while South Georgia Medical Center reported another death this weekend.
South Georgia Medical Center reports 19 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients Sunday.
The hospital reports no patients are waiting for results, and 820 patients have been discharged from SGMC since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported 165 patient deaths since the start of the pandemic. The SGMC virus-related deaths were listed as 164 Friday. SGMC did not release numbers Saturday.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
