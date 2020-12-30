Through the Years

VALDOSTA — Lowndes County is limiting access to some buildings and offices during the month of January due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. 

"Citizens that can conduct business with county offices via email or phone are encouraged to do so," county officials said in a statement. "In the event an in-person meeting is required, please wear a mask and respect social distancing protocols. Drive-thru and payment drop-off boxes and payment windows will remain open and operational."

Many county offices offer online or pay by phone options and residents are encouraged to use these options when able, officials said. 

People scheduled for court are asked to reach out to their court point of contact for possible scheduling changes and are asked to not bring any additional people to court. 

"In addition, do not assume that court has been canceled as a result of this statement," officials said. "Those with court dates are responsible for coordinating with a court representative for details." 

Specific county contact information can be found at lowndescounty.com

