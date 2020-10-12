VALDOSTA – Sixteen COVID-19 cases were added to Lowndes County totals Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s 3 p.m. daily status report.
The county’s total number of cases now sits at 4,144 confirmed, data indicates. The virus-related death toll in Lowndes stands at 85, according to the report.
South Georgia Medical Center reported 15 confirmed positive inpatients and two inpatients waiting for test results Monday.
Since the start of the pandemic, 696 inpatients with a positive COVID-19 test result have been discharged, SGMC reported.
Hospital data recorded 148 inpatients who have died due to COVID-19.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
The Valdosta Daily Times now has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
