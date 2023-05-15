VALDOSTA – Lowndes County has been recognized with a 2023 Georgia County Excellence Award for its litter program.
Hosted jointly by the Association County Commissioners of Georgia and Georgia Trend magazine, the awards program honors innovative county programs that meet the needs of residents and enhance their quality of life.
Dave Will, ACCG executive director, said the litter program is one of six 2023 Georgia County Excellence Award recipients.
“Each year, the Georgia County Excellence Awards program recognizes innovative county programs that meet the identified and specific needs of residents in those communities. We are grateful to our partner Georgia Trend for this continued partnership which honors counties for their resourcefulness and efficacy,” he said.
In April 2020, Lowndes County addressed the rise of trash along county roads and highways by introducing the Lowndes County Litter Program, county officials said in a statement.
In conjunction with the Lowndes County Public Works Department, the litter program is designed to collect and properly dispose of litter, debris and hazardous materials that have been illegally dumped along Lowndes County roads.
Since the launch, the Lowndes County litter crew has collected more than 16,345 bags of trash from local roadways.
Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter said residents and county officials alike are pleased with the tremendous improvement to the look of the roads.
“Recognition from your peers is always something to be proud of, and we thank ACCG for this honor. The Lowndes County litter program’s efforts have kept our roadways looking beautiful and welcoming to residents and visitors alike,” he said.
