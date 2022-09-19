East Coast Migrant
303 Barack Obama Boulevard; Sept. 9
100 - A
Speedy Hot Dogs to Go
434 Cedar Hill Drive; Sept. 9
100 - A
Subway
3255 Inner Perimeter Road, A; Sept. 12
100 - A
The Pepi Companies
4380 Old U.S. Highway 41 N.; Sept. 12
100 - A
VSU: Centennial Pod Market
1230 Sustella Ave.; Sept. 12
99 - A
Lucky’s Pub & Grill
1903 Baytree Place; Sept. 13
100 - A
Valdosta-Lowndes Conference Center
1 Meeting Place; Sept. 13
100 - A
Sallas Mahone Elementary School
3686 Lake Laurie Boulevard; Sept. 13
100 - A
Waffle House #1609
3120 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 13
94 - A
Southern Shore Seafood
958 N. St. Augustine Road, Suite 5; Sept. 14
100 - A (New Facility)
Baymont by Wyndham Breakfast
4912 Timber Drive; Sept. 14
100 - A
Pinevale Elementary School
930 Old Lake Park Road; Sept. 14
100 - A
Burger King
2007 W. Hill Ave.; Sept. 15
96 - A
Autry’s BBQ
1811 S. Patterson St.; Sept. 15
91 - A
