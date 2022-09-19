East Coast Migrant

303 Barack Obama Boulevard; Sept. 9

100 - A

Speedy Hot Dogs to Go

434 Cedar Hill Drive; Sept. 9

100 - A

Subway

3255 Inner Perimeter Road, A; Sept. 12

100 - A

The Pepi Companies

4380 Old U.S. Highway 41 N.; Sept. 12

100 - A

VSU: Centennial Pod Market

1230 Sustella Ave.; Sept. 12

99 - A

Lucky’s Pub & Grill

1903 Baytree Place; Sept. 13

100 - A

Valdosta-Lowndes Conference Center

1 Meeting Place; Sept. 13

100 - A

Sallas Mahone Elementary School

3686 Lake Laurie Boulevard; Sept. 13

100 - A

Waffle House #1609

3120 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 13

94 - A

Southern Shore Seafood

958 N. St. Augustine Road, Suite 5; Sept. 14

100 - A (New Facility)

Baymont by Wyndham Breakfast

4912 Timber Drive; Sept. 14

100 - A

Pinevale Elementary School

930 Old Lake Park Road; Sept. 14

100 - A

Burger King

2007 W. Hill Ave.; Sept. 15

96 - A

Autry’s BBQ

1811 S. Patterson St.; Sept. 15

91 - A

