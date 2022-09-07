McDonald’s
4109 Bemiss Road; Aug. 15
88 — B
Deli House
1616 N. Ashley St.; Aug. 15
89 — B
Surcheros
3209 N. Oak St. Ext.; Aug. 15
91 — A
Firehouse Subs
2525 N. Ashley St.; Aug. 15
90 — A
Blazin Hog BBQ
(Mobile Unit)
392 E. Railroad St.; Aug. 16
100 — A
RedRoof Inn
2811 N. Ashley St.; Aug. 16
98 — A
Pizza Hut Delivery
404 Northside Drive, Suite B; Aug. 16
100 — A
Taqueria El
Hidalguense
1715 Savannah Ave.; Aug. 16
92 — A
Chick-fil-A
3147 Inner Perimeter Road; Aug. 16
100 — A
Captain D’s
2914 N. Ashley St.; Aug. 16
84 — B
The Scoop on Northside
401 Northside Drive, Suite 4; Aug. 16
100 — A
Parkwood
Development Center
1501 N. Lee St.; Aug. 16
100 — A
Lowndes High School
1112 N. St. Augustine Road; Aug. 17
100 — A
IHOP 36-144
1821 W. Hill Ave.; Aug. 17
100 — A
BB Funnel Cakes & Things (Base &
Mobile Unit)
1208 Tracy Lane; Aug. 18
100 — A
Subway
902 Baytree Road; Aug. 18
96 — A
El Paso Tacos and Tequila
110 N. Ashley St.; Aug. 18
100 — A
Red Owl Coffee Company
108 E. Northside Drive; Aug. 18
97 — A
S.L. Mason
Elementary School
813 W. Gordon St.; Aug. 18
100 — A
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
1525 Baytree Road, Suite C; Aug. 22
90 — A
El Toreo
1713 Gornto Road; Aug. 22
89 — B
BW Lester Headstart
2522 Copeland Road; Aug. 23
100 — A
Maceo Horne
Learning Center
930 Old Statenville Road; Aug. 23
100 — A
Royal Buffet
3268 Inner Perimeter Road; Aug. 23
90 — A
Hug In A Mug Coffee Company 2
1301 Baytree Road; Aug. 24
91 — A
Business Bites – VSU
1500 N.Patterson St.; Aug. 24
100 — A
VSU: Einstein’s
Bagels North
2525 N. Patterson St.; Aug. 24
91 — A
Sabor Mi Veracruz
1650 Baytree Road E; Aug. 26
100 — A (New Facility)
