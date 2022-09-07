McDonald’s

4109 Bemiss Road; Aug. 15

88 — B

Deli House

1616 N. Ashley St.; Aug. 15

89 — B

Surcheros

3209 N. Oak St. Ext.; Aug. 15

91 — A

Firehouse Subs

2525 N. Ashley St.; Aug. 15

90 — A

Blazin Hog BBQ

(Mobile Unit)

392 E. Railroad St.; Aug. 16

100 — A

RedRoof Inn

2811 N. Ashley St.; Aug. 16

98 — A

Pizza Hut Delivery

404 Northside Drive, Suite B; Aug. 16

100 — A

Taqueria El

Hidalguense

1715 Savannah Ave.; Aug. 16

92 — A

Chick-fil-A

3147 Inner Perimeter Road; Aug. 16

100 — A

Captain D’s

2914 N. Ashley St.; Aug. 16

84 — B

The Scoop on Northside

401 Northside Drive, Suite 4; Aug. 16

100 — A

Parkwood

Development Center

1501 N. Lee St.; Aug. 16

100 — A

Lowndes High School

1112 N. St. Augustine Road; Aug. 17

100 — A

IHOP 36-144

1821 W. Hill Ave.; Aug. 17

100 — A

BB Funnel Cakes & Things (Base &

Mobile Unit)

1208 Tracy Lane; Aug. 18

100 — A

Subway

902 Baytree Road; Aug. 18

96 — A

El Paso Tacos and Tequila

110 N. Ashley St.; Aug. 18

100 — A

Red Owl Coffee Company

108 E. Northside Drive; Aug. 18

97 — A

S.L. Mason

Elementary School

813 W. Gordon St.; Aug. 18

100 — A

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

1525 Baytree Road, Suite C; Aug. 22

90 — A

El Toreo

1713 Gornto Road; Aug. 22

89 — B

BW Lester Headstart

2522 Copeland Road; Aug. 23

100 — A

Maceo Horne

Learning Center

930 Old Statenville Road; Aug. 23

100 — A

Royal Buffet

3268 Inner Perimeter Road; Aug. 23

90 — A

Hug In A Mug Coffee Company 2

1301 Baytree Road; Aug. 24

91 — A

Business Bites – VSU

1500 N.Patterson St.; Aug. 24

100 — A

VSU: Einstein’s

Bagels North

2525 N. Patterson St.; Aug. 24

91 — A

Sabor Mi Veracruz

1650 Baytree Road E; Aug. 26

100 — A (New Facility)

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you