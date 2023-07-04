Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds light and variable..
Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 4, 2023 @ 12:26 pm
Giulio’s Greek
Italian Restaurant
105 E. Ann St.; June 28
87 — B
Grinnin’ Possum
3599 Elliott Circle; June 28
100 — A
Mom & Dad’s
4143 North Valdosta Road; June 27
Taco Bell #
029106
3022 N. Ashley St.; June 27
90 — A
