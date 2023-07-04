check mark

checkmark

Giulio’s Greek

Italian Restaurant

105 E. Ann St.; June 28

87 — B

Grinnin’ Possum

3599 Elliott Circle; June 28

100 — A

Mom & Dad’s

Italian Restaurant

4143 North Valdosta Road; June 27

100 — A

Taco Bell #

029106

3022 N. Ashley St.; June 27

90 — A

