Dawg House

432 E. Park Ave.; June 1

96 - A

Dawg House B.O.O.

432 Park Ave.; June 1

96 - A

Lowndes County Jail/ Trinity Food Service

120 Prison Farm Road; May 31

98 - A

Fabulous Pizza

1807 Jerry Jones Drive; May 31

85 - B

The Mill Pizza Buffet and Games

1337 Baytree Road; May 31

100 - A

Hunan House

1525 Baytree Road; May 31

100 - A

Relish – Big Tasty Burgers!

914 Baytree Road; May 31

100 - A

King of R&B

928 Pine Cone Circle; May 31

100 - A

King of R&B Mobile Unit

928 Pine Cone Circle; May 31

100 - A

El Girasol

736 E. Hill Ave.; May 31

91 - A

Las Braza’s Mexican Cuisine

907 N. Ashley St.; May 31

78 - C

Creole Sol

2045 Clay Road; May 31

100 - A

Dejavu Sports Bar

319 E. Hill Ave.; May 26

100 - A

Hug In A Mug Coffee Company II

1688 Norman Drive; May 26

100 - A

