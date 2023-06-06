Food Scores
Dawg House
432 E. Park Ave.; June 1
96 - A
Dawg House B.O.O.
432 Park Ave.; June 1
96 - A
Lowndes County Jail/ Trinity Food Service
120 Prison Farm Road; May 31
98 - A
Fabulous Pizza
1807 Jerry Jones Drive; May 31
85 - B
The Mill Pizza Buffet and Games
1337 Baytree Road; May 31
100 - A
Hunan House
1525 Baytree Road; May 31
100 - A
Relish – Big Tasty Burgers!
914 Baytree Road; May 31
100 - A
King of R&B
928 Pine Cone Circle; May 31
100 - A
King of R&B Mobile Unit
928 Pine Cone Circle; May 31
100 - A
El Girasol
736 E. Hill Ave.; May 31
91 - A
Las Braza’s Mexican Cuisine
907 N. Ashley St.; May 31
78 - C
Creole Sol
2045 Clay Road; May 31
100 - A
Dejavu Sports Bar
319 E. Hill Ave.; May 26
100 - A
Hug In A Mug Coffee Company II
1688 Norman Drive; May 26
100 - A
