Little Caesars #20362

2953 N. Ashley St., Suite B; Sept. 19

96 — A

Cracker Barrel

1195 St. Augustine Road; Sept. 19

100 — A

Valdosta Middle School

110 Burton St.; Sept. 19

100 — A

Subway

602 N. Ashley St.; Sept. 19

95 — A

Zaxby’s

3250 Inner Perimeter Road; Sept. 19

95 — A

Krystal

1205 St. Augustine Road; Sept. 21

100 — A

Chick-fil-A

110 N. St. Augustine Road; Sept. 21

100 — A

Kreamkles

121 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 21

100 — A

Panda Express Restaurant

1000 N. St. Augustine Road; Sept. 21

100 — A

Legacy Behavioral Health Services Cafeteria

3116 N. Oak St. Ext.; Sept. 21

96 — A

Olive Garden

1315 N. St. Augustine Road; Sept. 21

91 — A

Fabulous Pizza

1807 Jerry Jones Drive; Sept. 21

89 — B

KFC of Valdosta

3026 N. St. Augustine Road; Sept. 21

100 — A

KFC of Valdosta

1300 N. St. Augustine Road; Sept. 21

100 — A

Chick-fil-A

1100 N. St. Augustine Road; Sept. 21

100 — A

Surcheros Baytree

1528 Baytree Road; Sept. 22

96 — A

Chopz Deli

2418 Rocky Ford Road; Sept. 22

100 — A

Domino’s Pizza

1319 Lakes Boulevard; Sept. 22

100 — A

Subway

2172 N. Ashley St.; Sept. 22

100 — A

Sam’s BBQ

414 E. Hill Ave.; Sept. 22

91 — A

Valdosta Country Club Cafeteria

3500 Country Club Road; Sept. 22

100 — A

React to this story:

1
1
0
0
1

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you