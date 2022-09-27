Little Caesars #20362
2953 N. Ashley St., Suite B; Sept. 19
96 — A
Cracker Barrel
1195 St. Augustine Road; Sept. 19
100 — A
Valdosta Middle School
110 Burton St.; Sept. 19
100 — A
Subway
602 N. Ashley St.; Sept. 19
95 — A
Zaxby’s
3250 Inner Perimeter Road; Sept. 19
95 — A
Krystal
1205 St. Augustine Road; Sept. 21
100 — A
Chick-fil-A
110 N. St. Augustine Road; Sept. 21
100 — A
Kreamkles
121 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 21
100 — A
Panda Express Restaurant
1000 N. St. Augustine Road; Sept. 21
100 — A
Legacy Behavioral Health Services Cafeteria
3116 N. Oak St. Ext.; Sept. 21
96 — A
Olive Garden
1315 N. St. Augustine Road; Sept. 21
91 — A
Fabulous Pizza
1807 Jerry Jones Drive; Sept. 21
89 — B
KFC of Valdosta
3026 N. St. Augustine Road; Sept. 21
100 — A
KFC of Valdosta
1300 N. St. Augustine Road; Sept. 21
100 — A
Chick-fil-A
1100 N. St. Augustine Road; Sept. 21
100 — A
Surcheros Baytree
1528 Baytree Road; Sept. 22
96 — A
Chopz Deli
2418 Rocky Ford Road; Sept. 22
100 — A
Domino’s Pizza
1319 Lakes Boulevard; Sept. 22
100 — A
Subway
2172 N. Ashley St.; Sept. 22
100 — A
Sam’s BBQ
414 E. Hill Ave.; Sept. 22
91 — A
Valdosta Country Club Cafeteria
3500 Country Club Road; Sept. 22
100 — A
