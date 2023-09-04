check mark

Huey Magoos

1900 Gornto Road, Suite K&J Valdosta; Aug. 29

99 — A

Sabor Mi Veracruz

1650 Baytree Road, E; Aug. 29

91 — A

Pedro’s Tacos and Tequila

2905 N. Ashley St.; Aug. 29

91 — A

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill

1395 N. St. Augustine Road; Aug. 29

100 — A

Chili’s Grill & Bar

1700 Baytree Road; Aug. 28

91 — A

A Taste of the Robertson’s

912 S. Oak St.; Aug. 28

100 — A

A Taste of the Robertson’s Mobile Unit

912 S. Oak St.; Aug. 28

100 — A

Mansimoksha LLC. Days Inn Super 8 Continental Breakfast

1383 N St. Augustine Road; Aug. 28

99 — A

