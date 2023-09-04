Huey Magoos
1900 Gornto Road, Suite K&J Valdosta; Aug. 29
99 — A
Sabor Mi Veracruz
1650 Baytree Road, E; Aug. 29
91 — A
Pedro’s Tacos and Tequila
2905 N. Ashley St.; Aug. 29
91 — A
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
1395 N. St. Augustine Road; Aug. 29
100 — A
Chili’s Grill & Bar
1700 Baytree Road; Aug. 28
91 — A
A Taste of the Robertson’s
912 S. Oak St.; Aug. 28
100 — A
A Taste of the Robertson’s Mobile Unit
912 S. Oak St.; Aug. 28
100 — A
Mansimoksha LLC. Days Inn Super 8 Continental Breakfast
1383 N St. Augustine Road; Aug. 28
99 — A
