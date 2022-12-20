apple on desk
FreeImages

Uncle Carlo’s Italian Restaurant

1024 Lakes Boulevard; Dec. 12

91 — A

PJ’s Funnel Cakes And More Mobile Unit

5465 Mill Store Road; Dec. 12

100 — A

Panera Bread Cafe No. 6701

1173 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 12

96 — A

The Mix Frozen Yogurt Mobile Unit

1803 Jerry Jones Drive; Dec. 12

100 — A

Thai Mobile Base and Mobile Unit

5855 & 5857 Bemiss Road; Dec. 12

100 — A

All Spice Cafe – SGMC

2501 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 12

97 — A

Zulu Crab Shack

1430 E. Park Ave.; Dec. 13

99 — A

Snopocalypse

2902 N. Ashley St.; Dec 13

96 — A

Covington’s Dining & Catering

310 N. Patterson St.; Dec. 13

100 — A

Ming’s Chinese Restaurant

508 N. Patterson St.; Dec. 13

88 — B

Downtown Social

206 N. Patterson St.; Dec. 14

96 — A

Betty’s Diner

2175 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 14

100 — A

Fresh Mamas of Valdosta

414 Northside Drive; Dec. 14

100 — A

Osaka Hibachi and Sushi

3310 Perimeter Park B Road; Dec. 14

75 — C

Wendy’s

3450 Madison Highway, Dec. 14

100 — A

Smok’n Pig

4228 North Valdosta Road; Dec. 14

91 — A

Fairway Tavern

3350 Country Club Road; Dec 15

100 — A (New opening)

Hog N Bones

1001 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 15

100 — A

Andy’s Wings and Things

2525 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 15

92 — A

Big Dummy’s Pub

4991 U.S. Highway 41 S.; Dec. 15

98 — A

Cowboys Firepit Grill

1088 Lakes Boulevard; Dec. 15

96 — A

Hooters of Valdosta

1854 Clubhouse Drive; Dec. 15

96 — A

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #89

4914 Timber Drive; Dec. 15

100 — A

Passage 2 India & Brothers Grill House

2910 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 15

96 — A

Eastern Moon

1044 Lakes Boulevard; Dec. 15

96 — A

McDonald’s

4185 North Valdosta Road; Dec. 2

92 — A

Wingate by Wyndham

1800 Clubhouse Drive; Dec. 2

96 — A

Las Braza’s Mexican Cuisine

907 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 5

100 — (New opening)

Ish Delish Nutrition

100b Randall St.; Dec. 5

100 — A

Waffle House

1819 W. Hill Ave.; Dec. 5

100 — A

Relish – Big Tasty Burgers!

914 Baytree Road; Dec. 5

100 — A

The Mill Pizza Buffet and Games

1337 Baytree Road; Dec. 5

100 — A

Hardee’s #1503900

816 S. Patterson St.; Dec. 5

93 — A

Langdale Place

2720 Windemere Drive; Dec. 5

100 — A

Fazoli’s

1307 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 5

87 — B

Twin Lakes Club & Grill

4875 Highway 41 S.; Dec. 6

96 — A

Cafe Noah

1550 Commerce Drive; Dec. 6

90 — A

Zacadoo’s Baytree

1202 Baytree Road; Dec. 6

91 — A

Pilot Travel Center No. 631 Subway

7001 Bellville Lake Park Road; Dec. 6

100 — A

El Cazador Express

4920 U.S. Highway 41 S.; Dec. 6

100 — A

CiCi’s Pizza

1717 Norman Drive; Dec. 6

93 — A

Lin’s Hibachi and Chinese Food

1078 Lakes Boulevard; Dec. 6

91 — A

Wendy’s

1303 St. Augustine Road; Dec. 6

92 — A

Denny’s Restaurant

7001 Belleville Lake Park Road; Dec. 6

96 — A

Krystal

1266 Lakes Boulevard; Dec. 6

100 — A

Beijing Cafe

1715 Norman Drive, #C; Dec 6

86 — B

Southern Shores Seafood

958 N. St. Augustine Road, Suite S; Dec. 7

100 — A

Rico’s Tacos Mobile 2

250 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 7

100 — A

Blaze Pizza

3215 N. Oak St. Ext., Suite D; Dec. 7

93 — A

Rico’s Tacos Food Truck

250 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 7

100 — A

D’Truth Nightclub

500 S. Patterson St.; Dec. 7

100 — A

Rico’s Tacos

250 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 7

96 — A

Barberitos

1337 Baytree Road, Suite 1; Dec. 7

91 — A

The Salty Snapper

1405 Gronto Road; Dec. 7

100 — A

Rodeo

1219 Lakes Boulevard, Lake Park; Dec. 7

100 — A

Waffle House

1245 Lakes Boulevard, Lake Park; Dec. 7

100 — A

Peking Restaurant

3215 N. Oak St. Ext., Suite F; Dec. 7

97 — A

Pedro’s Tacos and Tequila

2905 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 8

100 — A (New opening)

The Q Bar LLC

1579 Baytree Road; Dec. 8

96 — A

The Fish Net Restaurant

3949 Sportsman Cove Road; Dec. 8

100 — A

Hallmark Heights Headstart

605 Hightower Road; Dec. 8

100 — A

Austin’s Cattle Company

2101 W. Hill Ave.; Dec. 8

100 — A

PJ’s Funnel Cakes and More

5465 Mill Store Lake Park; Dec. 11

100 — A

Bargainville Flea Market Snack Bar

5465 Mill Store Lake Park; Dec. 11

100 — A

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you