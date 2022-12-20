Uncle Carlo’s Italian Restaurant
1024 Lakes Boulevard; Dec. 12
91 — A
PJ’s Funnel Cakes And More Mobile Unit
5465 Mill Store Road; Dec. 12
100 — A
Panera Bread Cafe No. 6701
1173 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 12
96 — A
The Mix Frozen Yogurt Mobile Unit
1803 Jerry Jones Drive; Dec. 12
100 — A
Thai Mobile Base and Mobile Unit
5855 & 5857 Bemiss Road; Dec. 12
100 — A
All Spice Cafe – SGMC
2501 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 12
97 — A
Zulu Crab Shack
1430 E. Park Ave.; Dec. 13
99 — A
Snopocalypse
2902 N. Ashley St.; Dec 13
96 — A
Covington’s Dining & Catering
310 N. Patterson St.; Dec. 13
100 — A
Ming’s Chinese Restaurant
508 N. Patterson St.; Dec. 13
88 — B
Downtown Social
206 N. Patterson St.; Dec. 14
96 — A
Betty’s Diner
2175 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 14
100 — A
Fresh Mamas of Valdosta
414 Northside Drive; Dec. 14
100 — A
Osaka Hibachi and Sushi
3310 Perimeter Park B Road; Dec. 14
75 — C
Wendy’s
3450 Madison Highway, Dec. 14
100 — A
Smok’n Pig
4228 North Valdosta Road; Dec. 14
91 — A
Fairway Tavern
3350 Country Club Road; Dec 15
100 — A (New opening)
Hog N Bones
1001 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 15
100 — A
Andy’s Wings and Things
2525 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 15
92 — A
Big Dummy’s Pub
4991 U.S. Highway 41 S.; Dec. 15
98 — A
Cowboys Firepit Grill
1088 Lakes Boulevard; Dec. 15
96 — A
Hooters of Valdosta
1854 Clubhouse Drive; Dec. 15
96 — A
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #89
4914 Timber Drive; Dec. 15
100 — A
Passage 2 India & Brothers Grill House
2910 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 15
96 — A
Eastern Moon
1044 Lakes Boulevard; Dec. 15
96 — A
McDonald’s
4185 North Valdosta Road; Dec. 2
92 — A
Wingate by Wyndham
1800 Clubhouse Drive; Dec. 2
96 — A
Las Braza’s Mexican Cuisine
907 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 5
100 — (New opening)
Ish Delish Nutrition
100b Randall St.; Dec. 5
100 — A
Waffle House
1819 W. Hill Ave.; Dec. 5
100 — A
Relish – Big Tasty Burgers!
914 Baytree Road; Dec. 5
100 — A
The Mill Pizza Buffet and Games
1337 Baytree Road; Dec. 5
100 — A
Hardee’s #1503900
816 S. Patterson St.; Dec. 5
93 — A
Langdale Place
2720 Windemere Drive; Dec. 5
100 — A
Fazoli’s
1307 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 5
87 — B
Twin Lakes Club & Grill
4875 Highway 41 S.; Dec. 6
96 — A
Cafe Noah
1550 Commerce Drive; Dec. 6
90 — A
Zacadoo’s Baytree
1202 Baytree Road; Dec. 6
91 — A
Pilot Travel Center No. 631 Subway
7001 Bellville Lake Park Road; Dec. 6
100 — A
El Cazador Express
4920 U.S. Highway 41 S.; Dec. 6
100 — A
CiCi’s Pizza
1717 Norman Drive; Dec. 6
93 — A
Lin’s Hibachi and Chinese Food
1078 Lakes Boulevard; Dec. 6
91 — A
Wendy’s
1303 St. Augustine Road; Dec. 6
92 — A
Denny’s Restaurant
7001 Belleville Lake Park Road; Dec. 6
96 — A
Krystal
1266 Lakes Boulevard; Dec. 6
100 — A
Beijing Cafe
1715 Norman Drive, #C; Dec 6
86 — B
Southern Shores Seafood
958 N. St. Augustine Road, Suite S; Dec. 7
100 — A
Rico’s Tacos Mobile 2
250 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 7
100 — A
Blaze Pizza
3215 N. Oak St. Ext., Suite D; Dec. 7
93 — A
Rico’s Tacos Food Truck
250 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 7
100 — A
D’Truth Nightclub
500 S. Patterson St.; Dec. 7
100 — A
Rico’s Tacos
250 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 7
96 — A
Barberitos
1337 Baytree Road, Suite 1; Dec. 7
91 — A
The Salty Snapper
1405 Gronto Road; Dec. 7
100 — A
Rodeo
1219 Lakes Boulevard, Lake Park; Dec. 7
100 — A
Waffle House
1245 Lakes Boulevard, Lake Park; Dec. 7
100 — A
Peking Restaurant
3215 N. Oak St. Ext., Suite F; Dec. 7
97 — A
Pedro’s Tacos and Tequila
2905 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 8
100 — A (New opening)
The Q Bar LLC
1579 Baytree Road; Dec. 8
96 — A
The Fish Net Restaurant
3949 Sportsman Cove Road; Dec. 8
100 — A
Hallmark Heights Headstart
605 Hightower Road; Dec. 8
100 — A
Austin’s Cattle Company
2101 W. Hill Ave.; Dec. 8
100 — A
PJ’s Funnel Cakes and More
5465 Mill Store Lake Park; Dec. 11
100 — A
Bargainville Flea Market Snack Bar
5465 Mill Store Lake Park; Dec. 11
100 — A
