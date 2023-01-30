Gavel
Food scores

BW Lester Headstart

2522 Copeland Road; Jan. 26

100 - A

Zacadoo’s Grille

3219 Inner Perimeter Road; Jan. 26

100 - A

Pinevale Elementary School

930 Old Lake Park Road; Jan. 26

100 - A

Huey Magoos

1900 Gornto Road, Suite K&J; Jan. 26

100 - A

Moe’s

2112 W. Hill Ave.; Jan. 24

100 - A

Sallas Mahone Elementary School

3686 Lake Laurie Road; Jan. 23

96 - A

Valdosta Early College Academy

1605 Azalea Drive; Jan. 23

100 - A

