Wendy’s Hamburgers

1812 W. Hill Ave.; April 20; 100 — A

Taqueria El Hidalguense

1715 Savannah Ave.; April 20; 91 — A

El Paso Taco’s and Tequila

110 N. Ashley St.; April 20; 98 — A

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

1301 N. St. Augustine Road;; 91 — A

Panda Express Restaurant

1000 N. St. Augustine Road; April 19; 100 – A

VSU: Palms Dining Hall

1500 N. Patterson St.; April 19; 100 — A

VSU: Blazer Sports Grill-Hopper Hall

1500 N. Patterson St.; April 19; 100 — A

Creole Sol

2045 Clay Road; April 19; 100 — A

Captain D’s

2914 N. Ashley St.; April 18; 88 — B

Zaxby’s

3250 Inner Perimeter Road; April 18; 91 — A

Talk Of The Town Nutrition

2941 N. Ashley St.; April 17; 100 — A

Pine Grove Middle School

4159 River Road; April 14; 100 — A

Land P 2016 (Subway #36481)

4593 North Valdosta Road; April 14; 97 — A

