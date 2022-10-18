Holiday Inn Express

1330 N. St. Augustine Road; Sept. 30

100 — A

James L. Dewar Elementary School

3539 Mt. Zion Church Road; Oct. 2

91 — A

Masato Japanese Steak & Seafood

1337 Baytree Road; Oct. 3

83 — B

Oyo Lake Park Northstar Hospitality

1198 Lakes Boulevard, Lake Park; Oct. 4

100 — A

Comfort Inn

& Suites

1785 W. Hill Ave.; Oct. 4

100 — A

Subway @Valdosta Airport

1750 Airport Road; Oct. 4

96 — A

Ella’s Top Corral

1007 S. Patterson St.; Oct. 4

100 — A

Popeye’s Louisiana Restaurant

1765 Norman Drive; Oct. 6

94 — A

Jamar Farms

Market Kitchen

300 W. Main St.; Oct. 6

100 — A

Talk of the

Town Nutrition

2941 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 6

100 — A

Apple Valley Cafe‘

1311 Ga. Highway 122 N.; Oct. 6

96 — A

Downhome Pizza

601 W. Main St.; Oct. 6

100 — A

El Carrisal Mexican Restaurant

303 W. Main St.; Oct. 6

96 — A

Waffle House

3487 Madison Highway; Oct. 6

92 — A

Lowndes Middle School

2379 Copeland Road; Oct. 6

100 — A

Quality Inn, DHWSHNA Corporation

4907 Timber Drive; Oct. 11

98 — A

Wharf Casual

Seafood Valdosta

2953 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 11

96 — A

El Toreo

3260 North Valdosta Road; Oct. 11

82 — B

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant

2801 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 11

100 — A

Red Owl Coffee Company

1061 Lakes Boulevard; Oct. 12

100 — A

Pine Grove

Elementary School

4175 River Road; Oct. 12

100 — A

Wendy’s

5110 Jewell Dutch Road; Oct. 12

91 — A

El Sazon Mexicano Restaurant Bar & Grill

607 Baytree Road, Suite C; Oct. 13

100 — A (new facility)

The Southern Cellar

120 N. Patterson St.; Oct. 13

100 — A

Mellow Juicy Crab

2139 Bemiss Road; Oct. 13

96 — A

The Pour House

2182 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 13

96 — A

Candlewood Suites

1003 N. St. Augustine Road; Oct. 13

100 — A

Waffle House

1207 Baytree Road; Oct. 13

90 — A

