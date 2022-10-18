Holiday Inn Express
1330 N. St. Augustine Road; Sept. 30
100 — A
James L. Dewar Elementary School
3539 Mt. Zion Church Road; Oct. 2
91 — A
Masato Japanese Steak & Seafood
1337 Baytree Road; Oct. 3
83 — B
Oyo Lake Park Northstar Hospitality
1198 Lakes Boulevard, Lake Park; Oct. 4
100 — A
Comfort Inn
& Suites
1785 W. Hill Ave.; Oct. 4
100 — A
Subway @Valdosta Airport
1750 Airport Road; Oct. 4
96 — A
Ella’s Top Corral
1007 S. Patterson St.; Oct. 4
100 — A
Popeye’s Louisiana Restaurant
1765 Norman Drive; Oct. 6
94 — A
Jamar Farms
Market Kitchen
300 W. Main St.; Oct. 6
100 — A
Talk of the
Town Nutrition
2941 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 6
100 — A
Apple Valley Cafe‘
1311 Ga. Highway 122 N.; Oct. 6
96 — A
Downhome Pizza
601 W. Main St.; Oct. 6
100 — A
El Carrisal Mexican Restaurant
303 W. Main St.; Oct. 6
96 — A
Waffle House
3487 Madison Highway; Oct. 6
92 — A
Lowndes Middle School
2379 Copeland Road; Oct. 6
100 — A
Quality Inn, DHWSHNA Corporation
4907 Timber Drive; Oct. 11
98 — A
Wharf Casual
Seafood Valdosta
2953 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 11
96 — A
El Toreo
3260 North Valdosta Road; Oct. 11
82 — B
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
2801 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 11
100 — A
Red Owl Coffee Company
1061 Lakes Boulevard; Oct. 12
100 — A
Pine Grove
Elementary School
4175 River Road; Oct. 12
100 — A
Wendy’s
5110 Jewell Dutch Road; Oct. 12
91 — A
El Sazon Mexicano Restaurant Bar & Grill
607 Baytree Road, Suite C; Oct. 13
100 — A (new facility)
The Southern Cellar
120 N. Patterson St.; Oct. 13
100 — A
Mellow Juicy Crab
2139 Bemiss Road; Oct. 13
96 — A
The Pour House
2182 N. Ashley St.; Oct. 13
96 — A
Candlewood Suites
1003 N. St. Augustine Road; Oct. 13
100 — A
Waffle House
1207 Baytree Road; Oct. 13
90 — A
