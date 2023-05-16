check mark

Food Scores

Denny’s Restaurant

1328 St. Augustine Road; May 11

99 - A

Wild Adventures Jungle Icee

3766 Old Clyattville Road; May 11

99 - A

Wild Adventures Cup Central

3766 Old Clyattville Road; May 11

91 - A

Wild Adventures Pounce’s Pizza

3766 Old Clyattville Road; May 11

100 - A

Wild Adventures Mayfield Marketplace

3766 Old Clyattville Road; May 11

96 - A

Wild Adventures Safari Burgers

3766 Old Clyattville Road; May 11

91 - A

Wild Adventures Safari Dots

3766 Old Clyattville Road; May 11

94 - A

Wild Adventures Coke Freestyle

3766 Old Clyattville Road; May 11

100 - A

Wild Adventures Outpost Canteen

3766 Old Clyattville Road; May 11

96 - A

Wild Adventures Sugar Shack

3766 Old Clyattville Road; May 11

97 - A

Sam’s BBQ

414 E. Hill Ave.; May 11

99 - A

Georgeo’s BBQ

727 E. Hill Ave.; May 11

96 - A

Wiregrass Culinary Arts

4089 Val Tech Road; May 10

100 - A

Chopz Deli

2418 Rocky Ford Road; May 10

100 - A

Franks-A-Lot

3100 N. Patterson St.; May 10

100 - A

