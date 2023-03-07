check mark

Valdosta Stadium Cinemas

1680 Baytree Road, March 2; 100 — A

Chipotle Mexican Grill

3289 Inner Perimeter Road; March 2; 100 — A

Rambo’s Wings and Things Base of Operations

315 E. Hill Ave.; March 2; 100 — A

Hallmark Heights Head Start

605 Hightower Road; March 1; 100 — A

Woodstack BBQ Tavern

4038 North Valdosta Road; March 1; 92 — A

Wendy’s #12036

1617 N. Ashley St.; March 1; 89 — B

Sizzling Caesars, LLC, Little Caesars #20361

1650 Baytree Road; March 1; 95 — A

Rambo’s Wings and Things Mobile Unit

315 E. Hill Ave.; March 1; 100 — A

Waffle House #1770

4600 North Valdosta Road; Feb. 28; 100 — A

Papa John’s Pizza

3310 Inner Perimeter Road, Suite A; Feb. 28; 92 — A

Southern Shores Seafood

958 N. St. Augustine Road, Suite 5; Feb. 28; 91 — A

Pedro’s Tacos and Tequila

2905 N. Ashley St., Valdosta; Feb. 28; 82 — B

Liquid Lounge

607 Baytree Road; Feb. 28; 100 — A

Chick-Fil-A

3147 Inner Perimeter Road; Feb. 27; 100 — A

VSU: Starbucks @ Student Union

1500 N. Patterson St.; Feb. 27; 98 — A

VSU: Which Wich

1500 N. Patterson St.; Feb. 27; 96 — A

Wendy’s

3105 N. Oak St. Ext.; Feb. 24; 99 — A

Sleep Inn & Suites

3026 James Road; Feb. 24; 100 — A

