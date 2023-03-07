Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
1680 Baytree Road, March 2; 100 — A
Chipotle Mexican Grill
3289 Inner Perimeter Road; March 2; 100 — A
Rambo’s Wings and Things Base of Operations
315 E. Hill Ave.; March 2; 100 — A
Hallmark Heights Head Start
605 Hightower Road; March 1; 100 — A
Woodstack BBQ Tavern
4038 North Valdosta Road; March 1; 92 — A
Wendy’s #12036
1617 N. Ashley St.; March 1; 89 — B
Sizzling Caesars, LLC, Little Caesars #20361
1650 Baytree Road; March 1; 95 — A
Rambo’s Wings and Things Mobile Unit
315 E. Hill Ave.; March 1; 100 — A
Waffle House #1770
4600 North Valdosta Road; Feb. 28; 100 — A
Papa John’s Pizza
3310 Inner Perimeter Road, Suite A; Feb. 28; 92 — A
Southern Shores Seafood
958 N. St. Augustine Road, Suite 5; Feb. 28; 91 — A
Pedro’s Tacos and Tequila
2905 N. Ashley St., Valdosta; Feb. 28; 82 — B
Liquid Lounge
607 Baytree Road; Feb. 28; 100 — A
Chick-Fil-A
3147 Inner Perimeter Road; Feb. 27; 100 — A
VSU: Starbucks @ Student Union
1500 N. Patterson St.; Feb. 27; 98 — A
VSU: Which Wich
1500 N. Patterson St.; Feb. 27; 96 — A
Wendy’s
3105 N. Oak St. Ext.; Feb. 24; 99 — A
Sleep Inn & Suites
3026 James Road; Feb. 24; 100 — A
