Chick-fil-A

1700 Norman Drive, Spc 1056; Sept. 26

95 — A

SGMC Coffee Shop

2501 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 27

96 — A

VSU: Einstein Bagels -Education Bldg.

1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 27

100 — A

Zacadoo’s

1501 N. Ashley St.; Sept. 27

96 — A

The Cornbread Skillet

200 N. St. Augustine Road; Sept. 28

100 — A (New Facility)

Hibachi Express

1701 N. Ashley St.; Sept. 28

96 — A

Firehouse Subs #2

1525 B Baytree Road; Sept. 28

89 — B

McDonald’s

2102 N. Ashley St.; Sept. 29

91 — A

Kentucky Fried Chicken of Valdosta, Inc.

1207 N. Ashley St.; Sept. 29

96 — A

Bubba Jax Crab Shack

1700 W. Hill Ave.; Sept. 30

96 — A

