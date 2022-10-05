Chick-fil-A
1700 Norman Drive, Spc 1056; Sept. 26
95 — A
SGMC Coffee Shop
2501 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 27
96 — A
VSU: Einstein Bagels -Education Bldg.
1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 27
100 — A
Zacadoo’s
1501 N. Ashley St.; Sept. 27
96 — A
The Cornbread Skillet
200 N. St. Augustine Road; Sept. 28
100 — A (New Facility)
Hibachi Express
1701 N. Ashley St.; Sept. 28
96 — A
Firehouse Subs #2
1525 B Baytree Road; Sept. 28
89 — B
McDonald’s
2102 N. Ashley St.; Sept. 29
91 — A
Kentucky Fried Chicken of Valdosta, Inc.
1207 N. Ashley St.; Sept. 29
96 — A
Bubba Jax Crab Shack
1700 W. Hill Ave.; Sept. 30
96 — A
