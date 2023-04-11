check mark

Joe Muggs Coffee

1705 Norman Drive, C; April 5; 100 — A

Kentucky Fried Chicken of Valdosta

1300 N. St. Augustine Road; April 5; 92 — A

Burger King

4464 Shiloh Road; April 5; 100 — A

Kona Ice Lowndes

604 Parker Mathis Drive; April 5; 100 — A

Kona Ice Mobile Unit

604 Parker Mathis Drive; April 5; 100 — A

Mr. Bobbyque Rib Shack

1406 N. Ashley St.; April 5; 99 — A

Pizza Hut #2978

1823 W. Hill Ave.; April 5; 92 — A

Quality Inn at the Valdosta Mall

1705 Gornto Road; April 4; 100 — A

A Town Wings

2117 Bemiss Road; April 4; 96 — A

Popeye’s Louisiana Restaurant

1765 Norman Drive, Valdosta; April 4; 94 — A

Blaze Pizza

3215 N. Oak St. Ext., Suite D; April 4; 91 — A

Baymont Inn & Suites

1725 Gornto Road; April 4; 100 — A

Pruitt Health-Valdosta

2501 N. Ashley St.; April 3; 100 — A

Zaxby’s

1102 N. St. Augustine Road; Apri 3; 100 — A

Rico’s Tacos Food Truck

250 N. St. Augustine Road; April 3; 100 — A

A Taste of the Robertson’s

912 S. Oak St.; April 3; 100 — A

A Taste of the Robertson’s Mobile

912 S. Oak St.; April 3; 100 — A

