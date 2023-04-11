Joe Muggs Coffee
1705 Norman Drive, C; April 5; 100 — A
Kentucky Fried Chicken of Valdosta
1300 N. St. Augustine Road; April 5; 92 — A
Burger King
4464 Shiloh Road; April 5; 100 — A
Kona Ice Lowndes
604 Parker Mathis Drive; April 5; 100 — A
Kona Ice Mobile Unit
604 Parker Mathis Drive; April 5; 100 — A
Mr. Bobbyque Rib Shack
1406 N. Ashley St.; April 5; 99 — A
Pizza Hut #2978
1823 W. Hill Ave.; April 5; 92 — A
Quality Inn at the Valdosta Mall
1705 Gornto Road; April 4; 100 — A
A Town Wings
2117 Bemiss Road; April 4; 96 — A
Popeye’s Louisiana Restaurant
1765 Norman Drive, Valdosta; April 4; 94 — A
Blaze Pizza
3215 N. Oak St. Ext., Suite D; April 4; 91 — A
Baymont Inn & Suites
1725 Gornto Road; April 4; 100 — A
Pruitt Health-Valdosta
2501 N. Ashley St.; April 3; 100 — A
Zaxby’s
1102 N. St. Augustine Road; Apri 3; 100 — A
Rico’s Tacos Food Truck
250 N. St. Augustine Road; April 3; 100 — A
A Taste of the Robertson’s
912 S. Oak St.; April 3; 100 — A
A Taste of the Robertson’s Mobile
912 S. Oak St.; April 3; 100 — A
