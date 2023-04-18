St. John’s School
800 Gornto Road; April 13; 100 — A
Fairway Tavern
3350 Country Club Road; April 13; 100 — A
W.G. Nunn Elementary School
2201 Barack Obama Boulevard; April 12; 100 — A
Passage 2 India Brothers Grill House
2910 N. Ashley St., Suite E; April 12; 95 — A
Rayford Famous Cookies & Eatery
2910 N. Ashley St., Unit N; April 12 ; 91 — A
Zacadoo’s
279 Norman Drive; April 11; 95 — A
Lucky Goat Coffee
3219 N. Oak St. Ext., Suite A; April 11; 100 — A
Bossa Novas
1700 Norman Drive, 1082B; April 10; 96 — A
