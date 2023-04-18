check mark

St. John’s School

800 Gornto Road; April 13; 100 — A

Fairway Tavern

3350 Country Club Road; April 13; 100 — A

W.G. Nunn Elementary School

2201 Barack Obama Boulevard; April 12; 100 — A

Passage 2 India Brothers Grill House

2910 N. Ashley St., Suite E; April 12; 95 — A

Rayford Famous Cookies & Eatery

2910 N. Ashley St., Unit N; April 12 ; 91 — A

Zacadoo’s

279 Norman Drive; April 11; 95 — A

Lucky Goat Coffee

3219 N. Oak St. Ext., Suite A; April 11; 100 — A

Bossa Novas

1700 Norman Drive, 1082B; April 10; 96 — A

