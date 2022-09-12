Best Western Plus Restaurant

4025 Northlake Drive; Aug. 26

100 - A

Baymont Inn & Suites

1725 Gornto Road; Aug. 30

100 - A

Hampton Inn of Lake Park Deluxe Breakfast

4906 Timber Drive; Aug. 30

100 - A

Hahira Headstart

809 Tillman St.; Aug. 31

100 - A

Subway #36481

4593 North Valdosta Road, Sept. 1

100 - A

Lake Dogs at Twin Lakes

118 Lakes Boulevard; Sept. 1

100 - A

Billiards on Baytree

1305 Baytree Road; Sept. 1

91 - A

Bluewater

1905 Baytree Place; Sept. 1

100 - A

Mr. Bobbyque Rib Shack

1406 N. Ashley St.; Sept. 1

96 - A

Mid Street Bar & Grill

1915 Baytree Place; Sept. 1

87 - B

Lucky’s Pub & Grill

1903 Baytree Place; Sept. 1

74 - C

Georgia Christian School Dining Hall

4539 Dasher Road; Sept. 1

100 - A

Mulligan’s Sports Pub

1919 Baytree Place; Sept. 1

99 - A

Tea’s Chill Zone Mobile Unit & Base

2730 New Statenville Highway; Sept. 2

100 - A

Ashley Street Station

607 Baytree Road, Suite A; Sept. 2

100 - A

Wild Adventures Cabana Snacks

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Sept. 5

100 - A

Wild Adventures Wahee Dippin Dots

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Sept. 5

100 - A

Wild Adventures Oasis Icee

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Sept. 5

100 - A

Wild Adventures The Island Chicken Fry Co.

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Sept. 5

96 - A

Wild Adventures Splash Snacks

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Sept. 5

100 - A

Wild Adventures Surfside Cafe`

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Sept. 5

100 - A

Wild Adventures Lone Star BBQ

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Sept. 5

96 - A

VSU: Brewed Awakenings-Odum Library

1500 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 6

100 - A

Holiday Inn Express Breakfast

7155 Lakes Boulevard; Sept. 7

100 - A

Hahira Middle School

101 S. Nelson St.; Sept. 7

100 - A

Lake Park Elementary School

604 W. Marion St.; Sept. 7

100 - A

Hahira Elementary School

350 Claudia Drive; Sept. 7

100 - A

Sonic Drive-In

1520 W. Hill Ave.; Sept. 7

90 - A

GUD Coffee, LLC

118 N. Patterson St.; Sept. 8

90 - A

Scintilla Charter Academy

2017 E. Park Ave.; Sept. 8

96 - A

Church Street Cafe`

107 S. Church St.; Sept. 8

100 - A

Valdosta Early College Academy

1605 Azalea Drive; Sept. 8

91 - A

New China 1

205 S. Church St.; Sept. 8

100 - A

American Deli

1700 Norman Drive, 1088; Sept. 8

80 - B

Westside Elementary School

2470 James Road; Sept. 8

100 - A

