VALDOSTA – Are you looking for places in need to volunteer following Hurricane Idalia’s aftermath? Lowndes County Emergency Management has made it easier for community members looking for places to volunteer.
A Volunteer Reception Center will be established on Sept. 9 and 10, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center is being set up at the VLPRA Multi-Purpose Room, on 1901 Barack Obama Blvd. in Valdosta, for any individuals or groups looking to volunteer with Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts.
“Any individuals or groups looking to volunteer are encouraged to register at the Volunteer Reception Center. Individuals will be placed with a group based on their specific capability. Groups will be given assignments based on known needs and also matched according to their capabilities. Groups who want to register just need to send one representative, and they can register the entire group,” according to Lowndes County EMA officials Wednesday afternoon.
