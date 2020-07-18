VALDOSTA – Lowndes County has 2,180 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Saturday.
These numbers are up from the 2,093 cases reported Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily report. The amount of Lowndes deaths has remain unchanged at 19.
The report also shows there have been 110 hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.