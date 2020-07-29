VALDOSTA — Joe Pritchard walked 30 feet from his seat to the podium.
That short trek led Pritchard's last address as Lowndes County manager Tuesday evening. As July expires, so will Pritchard's nearly 20-year tenure as manager of the county.
He will venture into retirement starting Aug. 1.
On Tuesday, the Lowndes County Commission held its second regularly scheduled meeting in July but the affair was a bittersweet one as commissioners used the occasion to thank Pritchard as he begins the next chapter of life.
Once Pritchard reached the podium, with a tremble in his voice, he thanked a wide range of people from county commissioners – Joyce Evans in particular since the two worked together the longest – to county staff.
"I have the highest regard for these employees, and the hard work and dedication of the employees is the key to the success that Lowndes County has experienced over the last years," he said.
Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter, holding back tears, gave a heartfelt thanks and praised Pritchard for his work during the past two terms he's held in office.
"I came here eight years ago, and what I found was a friend," Slaughter said, pausing at times to collect himself. "... What people see here in Lowndes County is what you have worked for."
Commissioners presented Pritchard with a wooden chair with the Lowndes County crest and his years of service, 2001-20, in addition to a piece of artwork.
Paige Dukes, current county clerk and public information officer, becomes the new county manager starting in August. The commission approved her as the next Lowndes County manager July 14.
Outside of Pritchard's retirement, the main matter discussed during the meeting was an effort to make the private road Enoch Lake Circle a public county road.
Seventy-nine parcels of land adjoin Enoch Lake Circle with representatives of 64 parcels signing a proposal to make it a public roadway. But the county ruled in October 2019 that 100% participation would be needed to enact the change.
Slaughter has mentioned in the past that the county has encouraged 100% participation saying it’s “extremely important,” and with three declining to sign and 12 not able to be reached, the county elected to table consideration of the proposal.
Ben Futch, one of the property owners on Enoch Lake Circle, addressed commissioners in the citizens to be heard position. Futch said of the 55 houses connected to the road, only three had not signed, and he had been under the impression that his group needed 80% of the parcel owners' signatures.
“That’s a pretty dadgum good number on the side we’re on, but anyway, we didn’t know," he said. "Your rules are your rules. I understand that.”
With the commission tabling the consideration in order for his group to collect more signatures, Futch hypothesized what would happen if not every signature could be collected.
“What if we have a holdout? What if we have 52 of 55?”
Other items approved by the commission during the evening were renewing a contract with the lobby firm Cornerstone Government Affairs “for the ongoing support of Moody Air Force Base," Slaughter said.
Commissioners approved renaming a portion of Sara Road to Harper's Lane, approved the infrastructure of the Brayden Place Subdivision located off Bemiss Road and named Thomas Lovett to the South Georgia Regional Library Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.