VALDOSTA – County officials turned the dirt on the grounds of the future animal shelter.
Lowndes County Animal Services members joined county commissioners for the groundbreaking ceremony of the new animal shelter earlier this week.
Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter congratulated Animal Services on the new building.
The animal shelter project will be funded by SPLOST VII and VIII, which is a special purpose local option sales tax that includes funding from local tourism, according to county officials.
“This has been a long time coming," Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes said. "The original building was built in the early '90s and the materials have not held up well.
“The new shelter will provide a better environment for animals and working environment for staff,” Dukes said. “We want the citizens to know that this project is moving forward and we are committed to building a better shelter.”
Dukes said the shelter will offer amenities that address some of the issues facing new pet owners, featuring training for adopted animals and resources for people adopting new animals.
In addition, the county plans to address policies that affect and protect animals in the community.
Commissioner Scott Orenstein offered closing remarks and his connection to the project.
“My wife and I adopted our dog, Walter, from the shelter seven years ago. Though we lost him, I want the new shelter to be a home for displaced pets who are awaiting their forever home,” Orenstein said.
The new animal shelter is set to begin construction by the of the year and is projected to be a 12-month project.
The old animal shelter will be demolished once the new shelter is built.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.