VALDOSTA – Twenty-five cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Lowndes County by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The current total represents an increase of one patient from the 7 p.m. Wednesday update and more than doubling the number of cases from the total at noon last Thursday of 12, according to the GDPH daily status report.
Only one previously reported death has been due to COVID-19 as of the same time, per the report.
There were 17 patients with confirmed cases of the coronavirus at South Georgia Medical Center as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the SGMC daily COVID-19 report.
Eight COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the hospital and eight SGMC patients were still waiting on testing results as of the same time, per the SGMC report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC report updates at 12:30 p.m. daily.
This story was updated at 12:40 p.m. on April 2.
