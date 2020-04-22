VALDOSTA – Three more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Lowndes County overnight, according to the noon Wednesday update of the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The total number of cases in the county is up to 116 which represents an increase of 41 cases since April 15, per the report and the VDT COVID-19 database.
Deaths from the coronavirus remain at three in Lowndes, according to the report.
Additionally, South Georgia Medical Center was treating 12 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to its daily report.
The hospital has discharged 32 COVID-19 patients and had six patients waiting for testing results as of the same time, per the report.
12 SGMC patients have died from the coronavirus.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
This story was updated at 12:23 p.m. April 22.
