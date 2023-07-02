VALDOSTA – Lowndes County commissioners approved the Fiscal Year 2024 budget, which took effect July 1.
The budget outlines the county’s financial plan for the upcoming year, detailing revenues and expenditures across various funds.
The General Fund Overview for Fiscal Year 2024 reveals the county expects to generate a total of $68,555,605 in revenues. Taxes are projected to contribute significantly to the revenue, amounting to $57,964,000.
Other sources include charges for services ($4,380,400), fines and forfeitures ($2,675,000) and miscellaneous income ($817,500). Additionally, there will be transfers totaling $1,085,000.
On the expenditure side, the county plans to allocate a total of $68,555,605 across different departments. Public safety will receive the largest portion, with an allocation of $26,848,012, accounting for approximately 39.2% of the total expenditure.
General government and judicial services will receive increased funding as well, with $13,317,140 and $8,043,435 respectively.
Public works will receive $9,550,783, while health and welfare will be allocated $809,109.
Culture and recreation will receive $5,460,902, and housing and development will receive $3,517,000. Transfers out are included in the budget, accounting for $1,009,224.
In the previous fiscal year, FY 2023, the county’s general fund expenditures amounted to $64,475,861. Public safety received the largest allocation at approximately 38.4% of the total expenditure. General government, judicial services and public works also received significant funding, with percentages of 18.7%, 11.9%, and 16.2%.
Health and welfare, culture and recreation, and housing and development accounted for smaller portions of the budget.
Apart from the operating fund, the county’s budget for other funds in the 2023-24 Fiscal Year is:
Commissary Fund: $1,610,000.
Law Library Fund: $100,000.
Accommodation Excise Tax Fund: $700,000.
Intergovernmental Grant Fund: $1,324,957.
Jail Operations Fund: $312,000.
Drug Abuse Treatment Fund: $127,500.
Emergency Communications Fund: $4,088,667.
Victim/Witness Fund: $198,750.
Special Services Fund: $2,640,000.
Fire Services Fund: $8,071,000.
SPLOST VIII Fund: $29,000,000.
TSPLOST Fund: $4,500,000.
Public Roads – LMIG Fund: $1,200,000.
Water & Sewer Fund: $9,525,000.
Landfill Fund: $850,000.
Tax Lighting District Fund: $458,000.
Inspections & Permitting Fund: $815,000.
Quiet Pines Golf Course: $479,000.
Equipment Maintenance Fund: $3,392,450.
Health Insurance Fund: $8,206,000.
Workers Compensation Fund: $446,836.
Technology Fleet Fund: $973,850.
The county’s total revenue for these funds is projected to be $79,019,010, with total expenditures of $78,808,648.
During the June 20 public hearing for the budget, Commissioner Joyce Evans inquired about the decrease in funding for the Lowndes County Drug Action Council.
Stephanie Black, finance director, said the reduction was due to insufficient revenue in that fund and an existing fund balance, which was unable to cover the matching funds for three accountability grants and the funding provided to LODAC.
Paige Dukes, county manager, mentioned that discussions had taken place between the commissioners and Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter since the last budget work session.
A request was made to adjust the estimated collection for property taxes to $24,225,000, which would have an impact on not increasing the fund balance in the next year. Commissioner Clay Griner supported the request and a motion was made and approved to proceed with the adjustment.
