VALDOSTA – Lowndes County added 60 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s 3 p.m. Monday update.
The number comes a day after Lowndes reported nearly 100 new cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has had 1,485 cases as of Monday afternoon, according to state health officials.
The county is still at 12 related deaths, the data reports. There were 96 hospitalizations as of Monday, according to the state public health report.
South Georgia Medical Center reported 40 confirmed positive inpatients Monday with four inpatients awaiting test results, according to the hospital's daily report.
Inpatients who have been discharged with a positive COVID-19 test result total 178, according to hospital data. SGMC has recorded 30 related deaths. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
