VALDOSTA – Lowndes County added 51 cases of COVID-19 Saturday.
The county has had 618 COVID-19 cases as of the Saturday update by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The county had 567 coronavirus cases as of the Friday update.
Another establishment has been affected as Big Nick's announced Saturday via Facebook it is temporarily closing due to a worker testing positive.
"We will disinfect and deep clean the restaurant as we await tests from the employees who have not had any symptoms because they could be asymptomatic. This will determine when the restaurant will reopen," according to the restaurant post.
The Chick-fil-A in Lake Park announced Friday it temporarily closed after three employees tested positive.
Four Lowndes residents have died since the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the health department report.
In the South Health District, 7,096 COVID-19 tests have been performed throughout its 10 counties, according to the update of the district COVID-19 website.
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. Sixty-one Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
SGMC was treating 11 confirmed COVID-19 patients Saturday, according to the hospital's daily report.
The hospital had discharged 96 COVID-19 patients and had no patients waiting for testing results, according to the report.
Sixteen SGMC patients have died due to the coronavirus, according to the report. Again, not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
