VALDOSTA – Lowndes County added 37 COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report.
The county has reported a total of 2,645 cases since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report.
Lowndes County has had 126 residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
Twenty-five people in Lowndes have died from the virus since the start of the outbreak, according to the district.
The South Health District has performed 18,787 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties Sunday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
South Georgia Medical Center has not updated its online COVID-19 reports since Friday morning.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
