VALDOSTA – Lowndes County started its third 2020 election count this past week with election officials expecting no change from the first two counts.
Election officials have until next week to complete the recount. The Lowndes recount continues through the weekend.
Lowndes County Board of Elections Supervisor Deb Cox said Lowndes began the recount Tuesday with a test of each ballot scanner.
Poll workers randomly gathered 75 ballots marked by an electronic ballot marker – which were chosen from advanced voting and Election Day – and 25 absentee ballots marked by hand.
The ballots were to be selected from at least three different precincts, and if not that, at least from three different ballot batches.
The test process required a recording of the date, number of ballots and the ballot scanner serial number. Then, a manual hand count is performed.
The count is then matched with the scanner’s test count. If matched, the scanner can be used in the recount. If not, additional tests can be run, but if the discrepancy isn’t resolved, the scanner cannot be used in the recount.
Once the test is done, all ballots are returned to their original containers and the actual recount starts.
In both the test count and actual recount, a review panel consisting of three representatives – a Democrat, Republican and an election board representative – must be in attendance for verification.
Pam Hubbard, the Democratic Party representative, said she believes the process has performed well.
“I think the Georgia Secretary of State is following the law,” she said.
Hubbard doesn’t believe anything will be too different from the first election count or the audit. Referencing the casting of “no votes” in the audit, she said they may see something similar.
Mary Blocker, Republican Party representative, said she isn’t expecting a difference in the count either. She does have some worries about the ballot scanners but not the ones in Lowndes County.
“I do trust the Lowndes County Board of Elections. They have always been above board,” she said. “But still, we have to check on things to make sure that everything is correct.”
Blocker said the review panel's job is to ensure a fair and true election – a correct election, but she believes President Donald Trump won rather than Democrat Joe Biden.
Trump won the most votes in Lowndes County.
Though she has trust in Lowndes County’s ballot scanners and count, she has no faith in the system statewide.
Still, the count will go on until the Wednesday, Dec. 2, deadline. Cox said the Lowndes poll workers took Thanksgiving and Friday. Otherwise, they’ll be going full-tilt through the weekend into the deadline.
“You do what you got to do to get the job done,” Cox said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.