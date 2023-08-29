VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Hurricane Idalia, according to a joint city-county statement released late Tuesday afternoon.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Idalia is forecast to strengthen into a major category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 120 miles per hour prior to making landfall in the Big Bend of Florida’s Gulf Coast.
Here are the categories of consideration of current operations:
WEATHER
During a Tuesday afternoon briefing, the Tallahassee Division of the National Weather Service provided forecast information indicating Lowndes County may begin experiencing the effects of Hurricane Idalia during the early morning hours Wednesday, Aug. 30, and move out sometime late Wednesday evening.
Based on the current models, the main threat for Lowndes County is tropical storm-force winds. Lowndes County may experience strong tropical storm force winds between 60-70 mph but higher gusts to hurricane strength cannot be ruled out, according to the statement.
At this speed, winds have the potential to lift objects such as patio furniture, topple trees, break tree limbs and damage roofs. Minor damage to mobile homes can also occur.
"Please prepare by securing outdoor items, trimming trees that could damage structures, and considering sheltering if housing is not adequate," city-county officials said.
The forecast also includes heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding in low-lying and other flood-prone areas. While impossible to forecast, hurricanes are also capable of producing tornadoes with little to no warning. Everyone is encouraged to review their emergency plan, including safe room locations.
SHELTERING
Lowndes County Emergency Management is working with Park Avenue Church to provide a safe location for individuals living in mobile homes or substandard housing who need a location to provide shelter during the storm. This will not be a long-term shelter and little to no amenities will be provided.
"This is simply a safe location to seek shelter from the storm," officials said.
The shelter will be open starting 6 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, and will close no later than 7 p.m. or when the tropical storm force winds have moved out of Lowndes County. Individuals coming to the shelter should park in parking lot B, which is on the corner of Park Avenue and Slater Street.
The shelter entrance will be through the double doors facing Slater Street.
TRAVEL
"We are encouraging all citizens to stay off of the roadways during the time of tropical storm-force winds. Consider the projected arrival time of severe weather and make plans in advance to avoid travel," officials said. "If at all possible, please remain in place until Idalia has moved out of the area. Do not under any circumstances drive across flooded roads, streets or bridges."
COMMUNICATIONS
Lowndes County Emergency Management will continue to update media outlets throughout this event. In the event of an emergency, downed power lines, or debris in a roadway, dial 911. Do not call 911 for weather updates, traffic information or to ask if the storm has passed, officials said.
"Dispatchers will be very busy assisting public safety personnel and managing needs related to actual emergencies," officials said.
Residents are encouraged to sign up for Lowndes County’s free emergency notification system, CodeRed, by visiting www.lowndescounty.com, and clicking on the storm icon. Every home and business should also have a working NOAA weather radio in the event all power is lost.
City of Valdosta Updates
Keeping debris out of nearby storm drains and ditches.
Reporting clogged ditches and culverts to the Stormwater Division.
Secure outdoor items/furniture to prevent potential blockages.
Clear loose and clogged rain gutters and downspouts.
Contact the Stormwater Division at (229) 259-3530 to report blocked storm drains or flooding issues within the city limits.
No sanitation pickup Wednesday. Recycling closed and pulled until further notice.
Payments for the Valdosta Police Department will not be accepted from 6 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, through 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.
"Please stay off local roadways during storm conditions for your safety and to allow first responders and utility crews to work safely," officials said.
Sandbags are currently not available.
Authorities encourage Lowndes County residents to follow a few links that will provide the most up-to-date information:
National Hurricane Center: www.nhc.noaa.gov
National Weather Service, Tallahassee: www.weather.gov/tae/
Lowndes County Code Red Sign Up: www.lowndescounty.com and click on the CodeRed icon.
EMA Lowndes Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LowndesEMA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.