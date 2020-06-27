VALDOSTA – Lowndes County added 42 confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday bringing the county’s total to 1,129 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s 3 p.m. update.
GDPH reports nine deaths in the county.
South Georgia Medical Center had 25 confirmed positive inpatients and zero inpatients waiting on test results, according to the center’s 12:30 p.m. update Saturday.
The data reports 139 inpatients have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been discharged. Twenty-three inpatients have died due to COVID-19, the data reads.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.