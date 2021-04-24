COVID19 virus image

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by five while the county's confirmed virus-related deaths remained at 140 Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's 3 p.m. daily status report.

Lowndes had 7,726 confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to public health officials. The department reported 7,721 confirmed cases Friday. 

There were 4,784 antigen positive cases in the county and 65 virus-related probably deaths, the GDPH reported Saturday.

South Georgia Medical Center's COVID-19 data was not updated as of Saturday afternoon. 

