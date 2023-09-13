VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners recognized multiple local and visiting non-profit organizations that are assisting the community during its recovery from Hurricane Idalia.
“The community would not be where they are if it was not for the people who have volunteered their time and most of them aren’t from Lowndes County. They left their communities to come help ours,” Lowndes County Emergency Management Director Ashley Tye said.
He led the recognition with the following organizations: Georgia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD), the Salvation Army both the local chapter and outside volunteers, Adventist Church Disaster Services, the American Red Cross both the local chapter and outside volunteers, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Convoy of Hope, Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE), Crisis Cleanup, Cutters Edge Enterprises, Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC), Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief, God's Pit Crew Inc., the Greater Valdosta United Way, Hearts with Hands, Inspiritus, Information Technology Disaster Resource Center (ITDRC),Operation BBQ Relief, Rebuilding Hope, Samaritan’s Purse, Second Harvest Food Bank, Sirens Project, South Georgia Encore which is part of the Methodist Church, Team Rubicon and World Central Kitchen.
“In addition to those groups, ... several of our local churches provided shelter including Park Avenue and Bethany Baptist Church provided shelter working with the Red Cross to our citizens," he said.
Tye also recognized Camp Tygart, Francis Lake Baptist Church, Georgia Bible Camp, Morningside Baptist Church, Northside Baptist Church, Redland Baptist Church, Camp Rock and Valdosta Church of the Nazarene for providing shelter to the volunteer groups.
Chairman Bill Slaughter said to the attendees, “We owe a debt of gratitude to you all. The citizens in this community do as well for the job that you’re doing, have done and really for the job that’s ahead of us. We came through this disaster as good as any community could possibly ask for.”
Other actions
Anthony Johnson was appointed for the vacant seat on the Lowndes County Board of Health after Dr. Mark Eanes, the current chairman, was appointed South Health District’s health director in July 2023, according to County Manager Paige Dukes. Slaughter nominated Johnson without any opposition.
The board of commissioners considered the following purchases presented by Lowndes County Utility Department Director Steve Stalvey:
▪ Bevel Creek Lift Station pump in the amount of $68,889.40. The board unanimously approved with vote 4-0.
▪ Hamilton Green acceptance of water and sewer infrastructure.
Clay Griner, Commissioner of District 5, asked, “Why is the lift station remaining private?”
Stalvey responded, “They chose to use a lift station that was more economical for them.”
Griner raised concerns of who assumes maintenance responsibilities if the private owners abandon the station.
Slaughter said, “We would end up, if they just walked away from it, we would end up having to assume responsibility.”
The consideration passed with a vote 3-2 with Slaughter breaking the tie.
▪ Meter backflow device purchase in the amount of $105,000. The board unanimously approved with vote 4-0.
▪ Annual contract renewal with Valdosta State University for mosquito identification in the amount of $55,194.30. The board unanimously approved with vote 4-0.
▪ A bid with the Land Application Site (LAS) expansion clearing and grubbing in the amount of $287,786.39 was approved.
The meeting adjourned after a report from Dukes and Tye about the current state of Lowndes County recovery efforts.
The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners' regular session meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m.
