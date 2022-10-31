VALDOSTA – More than 14,000 Lowndes County voters have cast ballots during the first two weeks of early voting.
As of this past weekend, according to the Secretary of State’s website, 14,351 Lowndes County voters cast ballots in person during the first two weeks of early voting.
At the end of the first week of early voting, 7,858 votes were cast in Lowndes County. During the second week of early voting, 6,493 Lowndes County voters cast ballots.
The second week of early voting in Lowndes County breaks down to Monday, Oct. 24, 1,266 people voted; 1,298 voted Tuesday, Oct. 25; 1,078 voted Wednesday, Oct. 26; 1,088 voted Thursday, Oct. 27; 1,261 voted Friday, Oct. 28; 501 people voted Oct. 29, according to the Secretary of State website.
Statewide, 1,505,447 voters cast ballots in person during the first two weeks of early voting in Georgia, according to the Secretary of State website.
One more week of early voting remains.
Candidates are running for various city and county posts in Lowndes County. Statewide, voters are choosing a governor, a senator and many other Georgia leaders. Many local and state candidates face no opposition this election cycle, while a few do.
Early voting runs Oct. 17 through Nov. 4 and will run 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and includes 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The Lowndes County Board of Elections is located at 2808 N. Oak St.
