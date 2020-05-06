VALDOSTA — The number of COVID-19 cases remained unchanged, according to the 7 p.m. Wednesday update from the Georgia Department of Health.
The county has had 170 cases, according to the report.
Four Lowndes residents have died since the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the report.
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. This number went up by three from the noon report, bringing the total of residents hospitalized to 31 as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m.
